Holi greetings of Guv, CM to people of Telangana

Meanwhile Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on also conveyed festival greetings and wished the people of Telangana on the occasion of Holi.

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion of Holi festival.

She said in a statement: “Holi is a colourful and vibrant festival which strengthens fraternity and togetherness among the people and signifies peace and prosperity in the society.”

Meanwhile Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on also conveyed festival greetings and wished the people of Telangana on the occasion of Holi.

In a message, Mr Rao said that the festival conveys that all sections of people should unite together to lead a joyous life.

The CM further desired to celebrate the festival with happiness and with environmentally friendly colours.