HomeTelangana

Holi greetings of Guv, CM to people of Telangana

101

Holi greetings of Guv, CM to people of Telangana

Meanwhile Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on also conveyed festival greetings and wished the people of Telangana on the occasion of Holi.

Festival of colours celebrated with gaiety in Telangana
Congress demands unemployment emergency in Telangana
Mercury up, max temperature at 43.5 at Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion of Holi festival.

She said in a statement: “Holi is a colourful and vibrant festival which strengthens fraternity and togetherness among the people and signifies peace and prosperity in the society.”

Meanwhile Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on also conveyed festival greetings and wished the people of Telangana on the occasion of Holi.

In a message, Mr Rao said that the festival conveys that all sections of people should unite together to lead a joyous life.

The CM further desired to celebrate the festival with happiness and with environmentally friendly colours.

Newer Post
Older Post