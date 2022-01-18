HomeHealth

Telangana medical representatives to go on strike

Hyderabad: Medical and sales representatives will go on a day’s countrywide strike on Wednesday on a 16-point charter of demands at the call of the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Associations of India (FMRAI).

The demands include scrapping of four labour codes, demands to states on enforcement of existing laws and demands to the employers for implementing laws of the land and also against job loss and wage cuts, Telangana Medical and Sales Representatives Union (TMSRU) General Secretary I Raju Bhat said on Tuesday.

The sales promotion employees were fighting against the “anti-worker and anti-people policies of the Central and state Governments”, he said.

