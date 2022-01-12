Telangana Man Weaves Saree that can Fit into a Matchbox

The talented weaver is continuing the family tradition, drawing inspiration from his father Nalla Parandhamulu. He has been weaving sarees on handloom.

Hyderabad: Exhibiting his extraordinary weaving skills, a young handloom weaver in Telangana has woven a saree which can be kept in a matchbox.

Nalla Vijay, a resident of Rajanna Sircilla district, has woven the silk saree. It takes two weeks for him to weave the saree with hands and it costs Rs 12,000. If weaved on machines, it takes three days and costs Rs 8,000.

The talented weaver is continuing the family tradition, drawing inspiration from his father Nalla Parandhamulu. He has been weaving sarees on handloom.

Vijay displayed his hand woven saree before state ministers K. Taraka Rama Rao, P. Sabitha Indrareddy, V. Srinivas Goud and Errabelli Dayakar Rao. The ministers were all praise for the talented young weaver and enquired about the material used and the process of weaving.

The ministers said while they heard about the saree which can fit into a matchbox but were personally seeing it for the first time. They assured all help to the weaver for his innovations. Vijay gifted a saree to Sabitha Indrareddy.

The weaver told the ministers that the handloom sector in Sircilla has seen many changes in recent times thanks to the support provided by the state government. He said the weavers from Sircilla were adopting the latest techniques and modern tools.

The saree woven by Vijay was earlier displayed at World Telugu Conference in 2017. He had also gifted a saree made with super fine silk to then US president Barack Obama’s wife Michelle Obama, when the couple had come to India in 2015.