Telangana logs 569 new Covid-19 cases

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was worst hit with 133 new cases since Monday, the bulletin issued by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare stated.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 569 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday raising the cumulative case load of the state to 7,84,631, the state health ministry said.

At present, the state has 8,379 active cases.

No one has died of the infection in the past 24 hours, it further stated.

However, with 2,098 people recovering from the virus, the overall number of recoveries rose to 7,72,145 constituting a recovery rate of 98.41 per cent, the bulletin added.