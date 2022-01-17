Telangana logs 2,447 new Covid-19 cases

At present, there are 22,197 active cases in the state, a health bulletin said.

Hyderabad: Telangana registered 2,447 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the cumulative caseload of the state to 7,11,656.

At present, there are 22,197 active cases in the state, a health bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was the worst hit district with 294 new cases.

Also, three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 4060. The fatality rate stood at 0.57 per cent, the bulletin stated.

As many as 80,138 samples were tested in the state since Sunday morning.

However, 2,295 people have recovered from the infection in a span of 24 hours constituting a recovery rate of 96.31 per cent in the state, the bulletin added.