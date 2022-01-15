Telangana Guv celebrates Sankaranti festival at Raj Bhavan

The Governor prepared the traditional Pongal dish and offered prayers for the health, prosperity, and wellbeing of all the people of the state and the Nation.

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with her family members and the Raj Bhavan Pariwar members celebrated the Sankrathi festival at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The Governor prepared the traditional Pongal dish and offered prayers for the health, prosperity, and wellbeing of all the people of the state and the Nation.

After the ‘Pongal’ was prepared, the Governor, joined by her husband, a Noted Neprhologist, Dr. P. Soundararajan and other family members, offered the Pongal dish to the Sun as per the tradition.

The traditional Pongal dish, which means ‘’spilling over” or “boiling over,” signifies the abundance and prosperity and is offered to the Sun as thanks giving as part of the Harvest Festival.

She said that it was our tradition to thank the Mother Nature for all the abundance, health, and prosperity during our festivals that are essentially linked to the Nature.

Dr Soundararajan also thanked the farmers for the bumper harvest through their great toil.

Speaking to the media persons on the occasion, the Governor, while extending Sankranti festival wishes to all the people stated that it was important for all to strictly adhere to the COVID-appropriate behaviour and take the vaccine as per the schedule so as to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“I thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for making available the precaution dose, which is not even possible in many developed countries too, she said, adding the vaccine for children between 15 and 18 years is also a major initiative to protect them.”

Dr Soundararajan also appreciated the state government for taking up intensive vaccination drives and ensuring 100 per cent first dose vaccine coverage.

The government is also offering best possible medical care to the COVID affected in the state by improving the healthcare infrastructure.

She expressed confidence that soon the nasal-spray based vaccine would be rolled out in the country and hoped that it would phenomenally improve the vaccination drive.

Later, Dr Soundarajan performed Gau-puja at the Raj Bhavan’s Gaushala and offered special prayers at the Raj Bhavan temple.

As part of the celebrations, the Governor extended the festival greetings to the media personnel by presenting them with sweets and shawls.

Advisors to the Governor, Secretary to the Governor K. Surendra Mohan, and other senior officials were present.