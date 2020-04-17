Telangana Education dept launches free online coaching for JEE, NEET

Hyderabad, April 17: The Department of Education is organising summer coaching classes for students who are appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) through online video classes. The classes can be accessed free of cost through the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The department said it planned to conduct online daily, weekend, and grand tests for the said entrance exams in both English and Telugu medium free of cost for all students of government junior colleges and other students too from April 20. This test will be conducted with the help of CloudEdz Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad.

The daily tests comprise 40 questions, and cumulative and grand tests will have 160 questions as final exam online model, the department said, adding that each exam will be open to students for 36 hours as per the schedule. First phase of the exam schedule has been announced and remaining time-table will be notified after May 4, the department said.

Any student can register for online exams for free of cost using the link tscie.rankr.io.

For queries, students can contact programme coordinator Bahuguna Saradhi on 9299994866 between 10.30 am and 5 pm. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...