Telangana decides to extend lockdown till April 30

Hyderabad, April 11: The Telangana government on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown in the state till April 30.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao told reporters that the state cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown as it felt that it is the only way to check the spread of Covid-19.

He said that after April 30, the government may consider lifting the lockdown in phases.

He also announced that annual exams from first to ninth standard will not be conducted and all students would be promoted to the next standard. He said a decision on conducting the 10th standard exam would be taken soon. (IANS)

