Telangana cop called back to hospital after false negative report

Hyderabad, April 10 : A suspended Telangana Police official, who was sent home after treatment for Covid-19, was Friday called back to hospital after an apparent error in his test result.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police of Bhadradri Kothagudem district was called back to government-run Chest Hospital in Hyderabad, a day after he was discharged. He was again kept in isolation at the hospital.

Sources said this could be due to some error in test result. The DSP could have been sent home after he was tested negative but the report was subsequently found positive.

The police official was suspended last month after he concealed the information about his son who had returned from abroad. Both the father and son later tested positive. Police had also booked the duo for disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant.

The police official allegedly disobeyed the government order to all those coming from abroad to report to health authorities. (IANS)

