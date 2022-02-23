Telangana CM inaugurates Mallannasagar Reservoir

The water from this reservoir will supply water to nine districts, irrigate 15 lakh acres and provide drinking water to the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and also be used for the industrial needs of Telangana.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated ‘Mallannasagar reservoir’, an engineering marvel and as ‘mother reservoir’ of KLIS (Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme) on Wednesday near Siddipet.

The project was taken up as part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

The water from this reservoir will supply water to nine districts, irrigate 15 lakh acres and provide drinking water to the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and also be used for the industrial needs of Telangana.

With a storage capacity of 50 TMCft, the reservoir was constructed with an outlay of Rs 6,805 crore between Thoguta and Kondapak mandals.

An engineering marvel featuring mammoth storage capacity, #Telangana's biggest water storage body, #MallannaSagar reservoir will be inaugurated by Hon'ble CM #KCR garu today. A proud and historic moment for our state.@trspartyonline @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/9HDgYYNw56 — Dr Ranjith Reddy – TRS (@DrRanjithReddy) February 23, 2022

According to irrigation officials here, Mallannagar, the largest artificial water body, will be the second largest storage reservoir in Godavari River basin after Sriramsagar reservoir and is also being termed as the largest artificial reservoir in the country which will be filled entirely by lifting water from other sources and not by water received from its self-catchment area.

The storage capacity of Mallannasagar is higher than those of the big reservoirs like Pulichintala (45 TMC ft), Yellampalli (20 TMC ft) and Mid-Manair (25.8 tmc ft). However, the families affected by submergence were less in number in Mallannasagar, when compared to other reservoirs.

Finance Minister T Harisha Rao, MLAs, MLCs and other officials participated in the event.