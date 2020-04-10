Telangana CM directs strict implementation of lockdown

Hyderabad, April 10: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday directed officials to strictly implement lockdown in the state, saying only its proper implementation could check the spread of coronavirus as proved in some countries.

He appealed to the people to realise that lockdown alone can check the disease and cooperate with the authorities.

The Chief Minister, who held a review meeting on the situation with top officials, also directed them to ensure that there was no scarcity of essential commodities during the lockdown period.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 16 new positive cases were identified on Friday. Family members of these persons and those who came in contact with them were quarantined. Though the positive cases are on rise, necessary arrangements were being made for their treatment.

The officials were asked ensure supply of the essential commodities like milk, fruits, vegetables, medicines, and meat and maintain social distancing at the shops during the lockdown.

KCR said people should also cooperate with the free distribution of free rice through the fair price shops and they should come to the shop at the designated time and maintain social distancing.

The government on Friday started depositing Rs 1,500 per family in the ration cardholder’s bank account. People were assured that every family will get the money. (IANS)

