Telangana CM backs PM’s call to light lamps

Hyderabad, April 3: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday urged the people in the state to light lamps on April 5 at 9 P.M. as desired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said that people should light lamps on the day to express solidarity and unity among people in the country and make the programme a success.

He desired that the fight put up by the entire humanity against the dreaded virus should continue with inspiration and be successful. (IANS)

