Telangana celebrates Sankranti with religious fervour

Hindu households performed special poojas and prepared a variety of delicacies to mark the festival.

Hyderabad: Sankranti, the festival of harvest, was celebrated in Telangana with religious fervour and usual enthusiasm on Saturday.

In tune with tradition, the front yards of many houses were tastefully decorated with colorful “muggulu” (Rangoli) patterns.

Youngsters enjoyed the festival by flying kites atop buildings and open spaces.

The ruling TRS too organized kite flying competitions at several places in the state to mark Sankranti.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended their Sankranti greetings to the people.