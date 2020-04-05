Telangana BJP MLA leads protest, chanting ‘Chinese virus go back’

Hyderabad, April 5: BJP’s lone MLA in Telangana Raja Singh led a unique protest against coronavirus Sunday night by raising slogans of “Chinese virus go back”.

The MLA, along with his supporters, lit torches in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to switch off electrical lights and light ‘diyas’, candles or flashlight on mobile phones as a mark of solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

Holding fire torches in their hands, Raja Singh and his followers raised slogans of “go back, go back, Chinese virus go back”.

The controversial MLA, who represents Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, was accompanied by more than a dozen supporters. While Raja Singh and five others were holding fire torches in their hands, others were carrying candles. (IANS)

