Telangana becomes first state to launch citizens’ health profile project

Hyderabad: In a first, the government of Telangana on Saturday launched the pilot of Telangana Health Profile project aimed at preparing a digital data bank of the health ailments of the people.

The pilot of the prestigious project will be implemented in Mulugu and Rajanna Sircilla district over the next 40 days.

Health minister T. Harish Rao, along with some other ministers, launched the pilot in Mulugu district, where health authorities have formed teams for collecting the details of the people and sending the blood samples as a part of the preparation of the Health Profile project.

The health minister said the data collection would help the health department in providing better healthcare facilities by issuing digital health cards.

Under the first phase of the pilot in Mulugu district, the district health authorities have formed 30 teams under the limits of 15 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to go door to door to collect details pertaining to the health of all individuals and compile the data.

Each team consists of two ASHA workers, one ANM under each PHC, while one medical officer will supervise two such teams.

The teams will collect details like blood pressure, sugar, urine and other blood tests. In case additional details are required in specific cases, such persons will be taken to the PHC or Telangana Diagnostic Centre concerned for further tests.

In Mulugu district, the health profile of a total of 2,18, 852 people above 18 years of age would be prepared as a part of the project.

The health workers will create the health ID of every citizen and upload the relevant data. This will help in providing immediate healthcare to individuals in case of any accident or health emergency. Harish Rao said a mobile app would be created for the purpose.

The data would be stored in digital form in a cloud which would be accessed when a person visits hospitals, or if anyone who met with accidents is in need of medical attention. The data will also help to know if a health ailment or complication is being reported the most in any part of the state, thus enabling the authorities to design and implement programmes for that particular region.

Officials say the data can be useful in identifying district-specific seasonal and other diseases and taking appropriate measures to deal with them.

The government had, last year, taken a decision to launch the pilot in two small districts but this was delayed due to the third wave of Covid. The health officials studied the health profile exercise taken up in Estonia for implementation of Telangana Health Profile project.

The state government hopes that the health profile of citizens will also prove useful for implementation of various welfare programmes.