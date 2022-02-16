Telangana & AP might become combo if BJP voted to power: KTR

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a reservoir at Siddapur in Varni Mandal in this district, Mr Rao said the TRS government was developing the state without caste and religion.

Nizamabad: Alleging that BJP will integrate Telangana and Andhra Pradesh ,Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said ‘merger’ might become a reality if BJP is voted to power in the state.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a reservoir at Siddapur in Varni Mandal in this district, Mr Rao said the TRS government was developing the state without caste and religion. But some of them (BJP) were trying to create differences among the people in the name of religion, he said.

While criticizing the Centre, Mr Rao said the Centre has sanctioned 157 Medical Colleges to North India and BJP ruled states. But not even a single medical college is sanctioned to Telangana. Likewise the Centre has also sanctioned eight IIMs and 16 IRIS. But not even a single one is sanctioned to Telangana, he said.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi is questioning the creation (birth) of Telangana, what the BJP leaders were doing here, Mr Rao questioned and asked the people to think about whether the party (BJP) is needed.

He said the Prime Minister has given national status to the project of neighbouring state of Karnataka but denied to give national status to Kaleswaram project.

Stating that they (BJP) propagate false propaganda through the Whatsapp, Mr Rao said nothing has been done to the state of Telangana so far.

Mr Rao said that Telangana gave an opportunity to the LIC through Rythu Bheema but the Mod’s Government is attempting to privatise it.