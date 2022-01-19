Telangana achieved MGNREGS target

This year, so far, Rs. 2,215 crore has been deposited as wages into the account of 46.33 lakh workers from 27.70 lakh families across the State.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has achieved the 13 crore person days target under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) three months ahead of the closure of the current financial year 2021-22.

Under MGNREGS, the Central government allocated 13 crore person days for the current financial year. Against this allotment, the State government achieved 12.98 crore person days by December and is on track of completing over 15 crore person days before the closure of the current financial year.

This year, so far, Rs. 2,215 crore has been deposited as wages into the account of 46.33 lakh workers from 27.70 lakh families across the State. In addition to this, Rs. 968 crore have been released as material components for execution of different works, said the senior officials from the Panchayat Raj department.

In the last financial year too, despite the Covid impact, the State government achieved 15.79 crore person days, far surpassing the 13.75 crore persons days target set by the Central government.

The increase in personal days in the State can be attributed to many factors. Under the Palle Pragathi programme, several works including digging of pits for plantation drives are being taken up. This apart, the MGNREGA workers are involved in desiltation and feeder channel improvement works.

Meanwhile, the Central government has in principle agreed to allocate an additional 75 lakh person days on the request made by the State government to the Center to allocate more person days, citing the achievement of targets under the scheme well in advance, the official added.