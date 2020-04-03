TBJP chief gives  ₹ 1 crore to PM Cares from his MPLAD funds

Hyderabad, April 3 (NSS): Karimnagar MP and TBJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday donated Rs.1 crore from his MPLAD funds and his month salary of Rs.1 lakh to PMCares account for taking up covid.19 Virus prevention works in the country. He has already announced Rs.50 lakh donation from his funds for taking up similar works in his parliamentary constituency Karimnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he was happy that scores of party workers and leaders had responded to his call of contributing atleast ₹100 to the PMcare account and made their donations across the state from morning 11 am to afternoon 2 pm. He said that the party leader and former MP G. Vivek also made a donation of ₹10 lakh to the central relief fund. Citing that the country is fighting against an invisible enemy corona virus, he urged the people of the state to extend their complete cooperation to the lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi .

He said that he was happy to note that the people of the state had come forward to extend their monetary help to the PM cares call despite facing difficulties owing to the ongoing lockdown. (NSS)

