Talcum powder lands Hyderabadi youth in Qatar jail

Hyderabad: A young man from Hyderabad was sent to jail in Qatar due to a pinch of talcum powder.

The youth went to Qatar in search of employment. Qatar authorities found a pinch of talcum powder packed in a tissue paper with him. Suspecting it to be a narcotic substance, authorities put him behind the bars.

Mohammed Nawaz of Uppuguda, an MBA graduate went to Dubai last year in search of employment. Not finding any job there, he decided to try his luck in Qatar. However, on reaching Qatar, he was taken into custody on charges of carrying suspected narcotic substance in facial tissue papers on December 11. Since then, he has been in a jail in Qatar.

As the weather there was very hot, he was carrying Ponds talcum powder in a facial tissue paper. According to his family members, he was applying talcum powder whenever he was going out for a job interview to avoid irritation and uneasiness because of high temperature.

Nawaz is in custody and the sample of powder has been referred to a laboratory for testing. Meanwhile, Nawaz’ family in Qatar has been pleading innocence and trying for his release.