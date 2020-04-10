Tablighi leader Saad willing to meet police at Jamaat HQ: Sources

BY SANJIV KUMAR SINGH CHAUHAN

New Delhi, April 10: Some of the co-accused booked along with Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Mohammad Saad Kandhalvi for the Nizamuddin Markaz fiasco had revealed his location in Zakir Nagar area and that he was willing to meet Crime Branch officials at the groups headquarters, sources in Delhi Police Crime Branch said on Friday.

The sources, requesting anonymity, told IANS that though Saad did not wish to meet the media, he was open to meeting the police officials entrusted with the case at the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Nizamuddin colony in southwest Delhi.

A statement on similar lines was given by Maulana Saad’s son to the Crime Branch on Thursday.

The sources and those close to the Tablighi leader maintained that Maulana Saad had quarantined himself at a relative’s house in Zakir Nagar area since he did not have any other option to stay in Delhi, except for the Markaz.

Those close to Maulana Saad said that only his sons Mohammad Yusuf and Mohammad Sayyid or some other close family members knew about his exact whereabouts.

Asked why he was not coming out of hiding, a person close to Maulana Saad said he was continuously in touch with Crime Branch officials. “Had he been on the run, why would his son Sayyid go and meet Crime Branch officials on Thursday on his own?” he questioned.

He said that Maulana Saad’s had conveyed through his son to the Investigating Officer that he could make himself available at the Nizamuddin Markaz since all relevant documents and the persons who need to give their respective statements would be available at one place.

Maulana’s Saad’s son had gone to the Crime Branch to deliver the reply to the second notice sent to the Tablighi leader, in which he has mentioned his current location as Zakir Nagar.

The source said that other co-accused named in the case had also met the Crime Branch officials regarding investigations, adding that it was police which had said that they will call Maulana Saad and others whenever needed.

Crime Branch DCP Joy Tirki and ACP Arvind preferred not to comment on the developments, though other officials said the addresses of the accused had been made available to the police and that they would be summoned whenever needed for questioning.

The sources said Crime Branch officials were awaiting forensic reports in the case as also some Call Details Record of certain mobile phone numbers.

As for the items seized from the Tablighi headquarters, Crime Branch officials said no laptop has been seized, though some documents have been obtained apart from visitors registers. A video clipping in which Nizamuddin SHO is seen warning Tablighi leaders has been sent for forensic examination, they added.

Asked who all would be questioned, the officials said that statements of area civic body and health officials, apart from the SDM, would be recorded so as to form the basis of questioning of Tablighi members accused in the case.

The Delhi Police had registered a case against Maulana Saad and six others under the Epidemic Disease Act of 1897 and the India Penal Code on March 31 on charges of violating government directions to Markaz management regarding restrictions on gatherings in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had served a second notice to the Jamaat chief on Monday and sought additional information and documents from him regarding the Markaz meeting.

(IANS)

