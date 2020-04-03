Tablighi Jamaat members misbehaved with Delhi doctors too

New Delhi, April 3: Not just Ghaziabad, the members of the Tablighi Jamaat admitted to Delhi hospital also misbehaved with the doctors, however, with enhanced security and counselling, the behaviour improved.

According to a medical staff dealing with the Markaz patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, initially the patients were rigid and not following orders.

One of the patients admitted to the hospital also attempted to jump from the window but was saved by the medical staff, following which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed for more security at the hospitals.

“Spitting was common in most of them. They were also not practicing the hygiene habits and were misbehaving with the staff,” the medical professional told IANS.

“We have been doing their counselling since they came to the quarantine centre. Now, with the news of death of the Markaz patients, there is a sense of fear in these patients. So we are seeing an improvement in their behaviour. They have started cooperating with the medical staff,” the health worker said.

Security in the hospitals was beefed up after the Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined at the Ghaziabad district hospital allegedly misbehaved with the nurses.

The hospitals where the Delhi government has sought more security were the Lok Nayak Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and AIIMS Isolation Centre in Jhajjar.

The government has also demanded enhanced security at the seven quarantine centres — DDA Flats, Narela; DUSIB Flats at Sultanpuri, Bakkarwala and Dwarka; Railway Colony, Tughlakabad; Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Badarpur; and Hotel Pride Plaza at Delhi Aerocity.

Along with police, the Delhi government evacuated over 2,300 people from the Markaz building in the Nizamuddin area here.

While 1,810 were quarantined, 536 were admitted to hospitals as they had symptoms developed.

The Markaz patients contribute to about 70 per cent in Delhi’s total patient count as the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Friday was reported to be 386 with 93 new cases and two new deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these 259 were those who participated in Nizamuddin Markaz. (IANS)

