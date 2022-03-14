T-Seva Job Fair

Job Mela is organized for private organizations in Hyderabad for the post of Marketing Managers, Business Executives, Female Tele callers etc...

Hyderabad: T-Seva Centre Hyderabad is conducting a Job Mela on March 16, 17. The Job Mela is open for candidates who have completed their Intermediate, Degree, Engineering, MBA, PG candidates with suitable experience in relevant post can attend for this Job Mela.

Job Mela is organized for private organizations in Hyderabad for the post of Marketing Managers, Business Executives, Female Tele callers, DTP Designer, Web Designer, Real Estate Marketing Managers & Team Leaders, Education Councilors, Computer Software Trainers, Receptionists, Accountant, Oversees education councilors, Training Centre Managers, Training Centre Managers, Fire & Safety Instructors, Montessori Teacher Trainers, Digital Marketing & Cyber Security Online Trainers, Fashion Designing & Yoga Teachers, Hotel Management & Hospital Management Faculty, Multimedia & Animation Faculty, ITI Courses Instructors, Software Coding Trainers.

Interested candidates can attend Job Mela T- Seva Centre, Flat 403, Sreenilayam, Lanco Hills Road, Manikonda along with their CV and photocopies of their educational certificates.

More details are available over 9505800048, according to a press release.