Super-specialty hospitals on four sides of Hyd: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has said that four Super Specialty hospitals will come on the four sides of Hyderabad city.

Presenting the 2022-23 state budget in the Assembly on Monday Mr. Rao said that for expanding the medical facilities in Hyderabad, the Government has decided that there would be super-specialty hospitals on all four sides of the city.

These institutions will be collectively known as Telangana Institutions of Medical Sciences (TIMS). These hospitals will be established at Gachibowli, LB Nagar, Alwal, and Erragadda.

With each of these super-specialty hospitals having 1000 beds, the poor people need not look at corporate hospitals for their healthcare needs, he said.

Similarly, there is an addition of 2,000 beds that are being planned at NIMS. With this, the total number of beds in Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) would increase to 3,489, Mr. Rao added.