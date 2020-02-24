Sunni Waqf Board accepts 5 acre plot in Ayodhya

Lucknow, Feb 24 : The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board has decided to accept the five acre plot for a mosque in Ayodhya after a meeting here.

Board Chairman Zufar Ahmad Faruqi said: “The board will set up a trust soon for the construction of the mosque. Besides the mosque, there will be an Indo-Islamic research centre, a public library, a charitable hospital and other useful facilities on the land.”

“Information about the trust and its members will be shared after the establishment of the trust,” said Faruqi.

The trust will accept the donations for the construction of the mosque as well as other facilities. The Sunni Waqf Board will not spend a single penny on it. The name of the mosque to be built here will also be decided later.

Six members — Adnan Faruq Shah, Junaid Siddiqui, Syed Ahmed Ali, Abrar Ahmed and Juneed Ahmed — reached Lucknow to attend the meeting of the board, chaired by Faruqi, while Abdul Rajjak Khan and Imran Mabood boycotted the meeting.

In a historic verdict, on November 9, 2019, on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the construction of a temple. It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque within Ayodhya.

The Yogi Adityanath cabinet on February 5 decided to give an alternate plot to the Sunni Waqf Board on the Ayodhya-Lucknow National Highway.

(IANS)

