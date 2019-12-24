Sub-Inspector commits Suicide

Hyderabad, Dec.23 : A sub inspector working at the Central Crime Station has allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Patel Nagar, Amberpet this morning. The 42-year old Saidulu Goud was found hanging to the ceiling fan in the house. He has recently resumed duty after five months of leave, it is said.

His wife, Nirmala, informed the police officials that at about 8.20 a.m., she went to drop their children to school and when she returned, she found Saidulu hanging. Saidulu Goud has been selected as Sub-Inspector of police in 2007. Amberpet police have registered a case and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

Nirmala is reportedly told the police that financial problems coupled with ill-health was the reason for Saidulu committing suicide.(NSS)

