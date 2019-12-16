Students in TN and Puducherry protest against CAA

Chennai, Dec 16 : College students in Tamil Nadu on Monday protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, expressing solidarity with students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, who had clashed with the police on Sunday.

Members of Students Federation of India (SFI) protested outside the Chennai Suburban Railway Terminal against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The students shouted slogans against the Act as well as state and central governments.

Students of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) took out procession inside the campus. Similarly, students of Loyola College here also held protest.

In Tiruvannamalai, a group of students of Government Arts College held protest and shouted slogans.

According to reports reaching here, students in Coimbatore and Madurai also protested against the police crackdown on Jamia students.

In neighbouring Puducherry, students of Pondicherry University raised slogans against the CAA, police action against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Meanwhile, DMK President M.K. Stalin has announced his party would protest against the CAA on Tuesday.

(IANS)

