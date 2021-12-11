Strict Implementation of Covid Protocols Back at Railway Stations

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the threat of more Covid infections in coming days, the Secunderabad Railway Station and its subsidiary railway stations in the city have again started implementing Covid protocols strictly, as part of this, wearing masks made compulsory besides thermal checking,

According to a Railway official, the frequency of trains is slowly coming to pre-Covid times.

Before Covid, 296 trains used to run from the station, while the number now stands at 280. As a result, passenger rush has increased and authorities making sure passengers adhere to Covid protocols.

During the first and second waves of coronavirus, stringent action was taken against people for not following Covid norms.

However, when the second wave subsided, people became a bit relaxed. But now in the wake of a new variant, the Railways is back at imposing the guidelines strictly.

Computerized temperature checking has been restored and wearing of masks has been made mandatory.

A total of over 8,000 passengers who violated Covid rules were fined from April to December 9. As railway stations are crowded places, it is the responsibility of rail users to follow all Covid rules and remain safe, said the official.