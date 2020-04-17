Stranded foreigners will get consular service till May 3: MHA

New Delhi, April 17 : The Union Home Ministry on Friday extended till May 3 the consular service to foreigners stranded in India due to the travel restrictions in place across the country in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The government has granted consular service on a gratis basis to foreign nationals. Consular assistance is the help and advice provided by the diplomatic agents of a country to citizens of that country who are living or travelling overseas. The diplomats may be honorary consuls, or members of the country’s diplomatic service.

The facility will be provided on gratis basis, after a foreigner makes an online application. Exit to such foreign nationals, if so requested by them during this period, will also be granted to them up to 14 days beyond May 3, i.e. May 17, without levy of overstay penalty.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 28 had given relief to the foreigners till April 30 in the wake of 21-day countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The facility has been extended till May 3 after extension of the lockdown for further 19 days. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...