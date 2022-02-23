Stern action against communal offenders: Telangana DGP

It may be noted here that the communal tension has prevailed in the limits of Meerpet and Saroornagar Police Stations when illegal transportation of cattle on the intervening night of Tuesday and Monday was discovered.

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police-Incharge Anjani Kumar said on Wednesday that stern action will be taken against communal offenders.

Anajani Kumar along with the 3 police commissioners, ADG Intelligence, ADG law and order, IGP CI cell, IGP Nagi Reddy and other senior officers held a review meeting at the DGP’s office to review the incident of last night at Rachakonda.

It has been resolved that firm action will be taken against the communal offenders and those who are trying to disturb communal peace in the State. The Commissioner of Police, Rachkonda has already registered 5 cases in this regard and several offenders have been taken into custody, a police statement said on Wednesday.

No individual or group will be allowed to take law into their own hands. It is the responsibility of the individual or group to inform the police if any information comes in this regard. Police will take action immediately, he said.

History sheet and communal sheet will be opened against the violators.

Telangana state has been progressing fast and none will be allowed to tarnish the image of the state by creating communal disturbances.

A stern warning was issued to the mischief makers and miscreants by the in charge DGP Anjani Kumar, the statement added.