Steel Bridge at Panjagutta inaugurated

This bridge will ease traffic jams and pave easy ways for the people going towards KBR Park via Nagarjuna Circle, Panja Gutta and adjoining areas.

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister Srinivas Yadav today launched a newly built steel bridge at Punjagutta cemetery area in the city here. GHMC built the steel bridge by spending Rs 17 cr to ease traffic problems.

Inaugurated Access Road steel Bridge in Panjagutta along with minister's @YadavTalasani Garu, @mahmoodalitrs Garu, @NagenderDanam Garu & other dignitaries were present. The bridge will ease traffic congestion on the Nagarjuna Circle – KBR Park Junction stretch @GHMCOnline @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/q3mKw01GjY — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) January 20, 2022

MLA Danam Nagender, Mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayor M Srilatha Reddy and officials were present. The minister claimed that the new steel bridge will offer free flow of traffic and vehicles.

The government spent Rs 17 cr for the steel bridge that paves way for free movement of vehicular traffic. GHMC officials spent the funds for the new bridge from old-gate to HT Line easing traffic issues and pave speedy way for vehicles.

The government has been spending huge funds for more flyovers, bridges, roads and foot over bridges, they said. A few more facilities will be coming up in the city to cater to traffic needs, the Ministers said.