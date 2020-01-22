State striving to push Hyderabad into list of world’s top 25 cities, says KTR

Hyderabad, Jan.22 : IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao today said the State government was making untiring efforts to push Hyderabad into the list of world top 25 cities in Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation hubs.

Participating in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum conference in Davos of Switzerland, KTR said, “To achieve the goal, we have announced 2020 as Artificial Intelligence Year.

By 2030, Artificial Intelligence share in world GDP is estimated to be 40 percent”, the minister said.

In the WEF panel discussion, KTR expressed his views on strengthening AI. “Our government has already taken an initiative to get more opportunities in this field by announcing 2020 as the year of AI”. The IT Minister said AI will help find strategic partners. Using this, we will go for conducting programs of coordination and create more opportunities”, he added. “Our government’s efforts will continue to expand the same. AI was being used in providing better and speedy services to people like goods transport, crowd counting, criminal tracking and others”, he said.

The AI will do a big business in future as no other department can go away from its revolution, KTR said. He also said the government, departments, IT, non-Industrial companies can make it for strategic planning and in policy decisions. It will make positive change in finance system and those who first use it will benefit. The Hyderabad police use it for traffic regulations and the Union government was formulating guidelines, he said and appealed to international society to make it more accountable. (NSS)

