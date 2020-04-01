State first in checking corona cases: Eatala

Hyderabad, April 1 (NSS): Health Minister Eatala Rajender today said that Telangana government first informed the Centre about Nizamuddin Markaj religious meeting in Delhi.

Rajender claimed that Telangana has set an example to the nation by taking advanced measures to check corona cases spread. He informed that Telangana is the first state that has intensified measures to check virus and preventing measures. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the Centre to stop international flights to check virus spread. The Telangana government first imposed lockdown of the state to prevent corona cases spread. “We have informed the Centre that Markaj meeting led to virus spread,

Rajender said.

The minister said that about 1000 persons attended that religious meeting from the state. Except 160, the government found all of them and it reflects our capability and commitment. Within just two days we found them and treating and there is no community transmission. Of positive cases, 10 cases tested negative in Gandhi Hospital and two more will be discharged after formal tests. Those who discharged have to be in

14 days of home quarantine he said. So far six patients of corona positive died he said. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...