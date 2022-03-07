State Budget: Medical College for every district

Mr Rao said TRS Government has established twelve new medical colleges during the last seven and half years. The total number of medical colleges today in the State is 17.

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish said on Monday that the state government will establish Medical Colleges in every district.

Presenting the 2022-23 state budget in the Assembly on Monday, Mr. Rao said that there were only three Government medical colleges that were established in the Telangana region during the 60 years rule of the combined State. Osmania, Gandhi hospitals were established even before the combined State, he said.

Mr Rao said TRS Government has established twelve new medical colleges during the last seven and half years. The total number of medical colleges today in the State is 17.

“I respectfully submit to this House that such a large increase in the medical colleges was only possible because of the formation of Telangana which in turn was only possible because of the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao”, he said.

“As soon as the state was formed, four new medical colleges were established in Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Siddipet. These colleges are functioning well. The PG courses are also going to be taught in these institutions.

Another eight medical colleges are sanctioned at Mancherial, Ramagundam, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, and Sangareddy. All steps are being taken to ensure that these colleges start functioning from the next academic year. The building construction is going on rapidly and the staff is also being recruited,” the Minister said.

“I am sharing another good news with the people of the State. The Chief Minister has decided that all the districts of the State will have Government medical colleges. These would be established over the next two years.

This calendar year, we are going to start eight new medical colleges at Asifabad, Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Sircila, Janagaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, and Khammam. By 2023, new medical colleges would be established in the balance eight districts namely – Medak, Medchal, Ranga Reddy, Mulugu, Warangal, Narayanpet, Gadwal, and Yadadri.

The Government is proposing an outlay of Rs 1,000 crores towards the establishment of new medical colleges”, Mr Rao added.