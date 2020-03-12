State Assembly to Discuss Carona Virus on Friday

Hyderabad, March 12: The State Legislative Assembly today took a decision to take up a short discussion on the Corona virus issue on Friday, to create awareness among the people and to remove their fears on the spread of the virus. .

Health Minister Etela Rajender earlier said in reply to questions that only one case has been tested positive for COVID-19 in the State till date. As part of precautionary measures, thermal screening is being done for passengers arriving from foreign countries, at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the city. A State level coordination committee has been formed and a nodal officer has been designated, for state level monitoring of the health situation.

“We established a State control room at Hyderabad and 104 call centre is operating as corona helpline. Isolation wards have been established in 13 government hospitals in the State, while an ICMR accredited COVID-19 testing lab has been set up at Gandhi Hospital. Awareness programmes are being taken up across the State,” he explained.(NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...