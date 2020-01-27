Stalin ‘deeply troubled’ on seeing Omar Abdullah’s photo

Chennai, Jan 27 : DMK President M.K.Stalin on Monday said he was deeply troubled on seeing the latest photo of imprisoned former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
In a tweet, Stalin said: “Deeply troubled to see this picture of @OmarAbdullah.”
Abdullah’s latest photograph wearing a woollen cap and sporting a long white beard surfaced on social media on Saturday, and went viral.
The photo shows him smiling with snow in the backdrop. The photo has a retro touch to it. According to sources, the photograph is genuine.
The National Conference leader has been in detention since August 5 when the Constitution’s Article 370, conferring special status to the state was abrogated.
In October, a photo of Abdullah, in which he was sporting a smaller beard, had surfaced.
Stalin also tweeted: “Equally concerned about Farooq Abdullah, @MehboobaMufti & other Kashmiri leaders who are incarcerated without trial or due process.”
The DMK leader demanded the central government to immediately release all political prisioners and restore normalcy in Valley.
(IANS)