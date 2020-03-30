SSC Public Exams put off, new dates to be intimated

Hyderabad, March 30 (NSS): The Directorate of Government Examinations on Monday postponed all the SSC Public Examinations scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 6 due to the lockdown extended till April 14 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, as per the directions of the High Court, the SSC Public Examinations that were to be held from March 23 to 30 were postponed. Director of Government Examinations A Satyanarayana Reddy said the re-scheduled dates of SSC Public Exams and other exams would be intimated later. (NSS)

