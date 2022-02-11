HomeEducation

SSC Exams from May 11

15

SSC Exams from May 11

The officials also informed that the SSC exams will be conducted amid corona protocols. The officials said that vocational and OSSC exams will be held from May 18 to 20.

Introduction of English Medium in Govt Schools hailed by experts
OU announced admissions into PG Diploma in Law Courses
Date of Intermediate Examinations in Telangana announced

Hyderabad: Telangana Government today announced schedule for SSC examinations in the state. As per the board officials the exams for 10th class will be conducted from May 11 to 17.

The officials also informed that the SSC exams will be conducted amid corona protocols. The officials said that vocational and OSSC exams will be held from May 18 to 20.

The exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, the officials informed. The students can see the details on the official website, they added.

Older Post