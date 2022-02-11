SSC Exams from May 11

The officials also informed that the SSC exams will be conducted amid corona protocols. The officials said that vocational and OSSC exams will be held from May 18 to 20.

Hyderabad: Telangana Government today announced schedule for SSC examinations in the state. As per the board officials the exams for 10th class will be conducted from May 11 to 17.

The exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, the officials informed. The students can see the details on the official website, they added.