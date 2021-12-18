Speculation rife over DS’ political future

Reliable sources from the congress party have said that Sonia Gandhi had shown red light to DS during his meeting with her.

Hyderabad: The Veteran politician of the state and the Rajya Sabha member of ruling TRS party D. Srinivas have created a flutter in the political corridors of the state by calling on Congress president Sonia Gandhi recently.

Many political pundits have predicted that DS would leave the TRS party to join the Congress party.

However, reliable sources from the congress party have said that Sonia Gandhi had shown red light to DS during his meeting with her. DS has been lobbying strongly to join the congress party as his Rajya Sabha term will expire in the next three months.

During his meeting, DS reportedly told Sonia Gandhi that he wanted to end his political career with the grand old party. Sonia Gandhi had asked the state party incharge Manickam Tagore to look into the issue.

However, DS is facing a lot of opposition at the ground level in the state. The state party leaders and Nizamabad leaders are strongly opposing the entry of DS into the party. They told the party state incharge Tagore that they strongly oppose the entry Of DS into the party.

The recent comments of BJP MP and the son of DS D. Aravind against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had angered the state party leaders a lot.

They told Tagore that the party would not benefit in any manner with DS. It is being said that the party’s National leader Rahul Gandhi had also opposed the entry of DS into the party after agreeing with the opinions of the party leaders.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other party leaders were asked to visit Delhi to hold discussions on the issue of the entry of DS into the party with the party high command. However the tour was cancelled following the opposition of the entry of DS into the party.

Meanwhile, Veteran party leader VH criticized that DS had abandoned the party in its troubling times after enjoying all kinds of posts.

He said that he was receiving phones from the party leaders of Nizamabad opposing the entry of DS into the party. “The party leaders from Nizamabad are demanding that the son of DS should also join the congress party. I also feel the same. If he thinks that he had corrected all his past mistakes, he should join the party along with his son,” VH said while claiming that DS was leaving the TRS party as he is not sure of getting any post in the ruling party.