Special Trains for Sankranti Festival

In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special train services to various destinations.

Narsapur-Secunderabad (No. 07455), Machilipatnam-Secunderabad via Kazipet (No. 07577) and Secunderabad – Machilipatnam via Guntur (No. 07578) will run on every Sunday. The dates of journey of these trains are January 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Secunderabad-Vijayawada (No. 07456) will run on every Monday and the journey dates are January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

