Special pay to remote staff, retired to be honoured: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today reiterated that “Bangaru Telangana” will be achieved when the employees are involved with commitment to develop remote areas and villages on par with developed areas in the State.

Jangaon will be developed as a growth corridor with more facilities, he added. He also announced that remote areas’ employees will get special allowance and those who retire will get all benefits on the same day.

The officials will give financial benefits on retirement day with honor of felicitation and drop them at their residences. “We have to work together for all round development and inclusive growth”, he exhorted.

The CM said State government will provide more salaries to its employees to play a key role in taking the schemes to the people. He also called upon the employees and peoples’ representatives to coordinate to deliver their best for all round development.

They have to serve best and implement the schemes in a transparent manner without any scope for corruption, he said, adding that employees will get more salaries in future as we are a rich state. He hoped that the entire country will see Telangana State for offering more salaries to its employees.

KCR said by the time of retirement, employees should get all benefits without delay. Some departments have already started such a tradition to felicitate the retired employees and drop them in government vehicles at their respective residences.

He instructed the higher officials to make arrangements to offer all financial benefits to retired employees who served the State till retirement.

Ministers Dayakar Rao, Satyavathhi Rathod, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, local leaders, Collector and officials were present.