Speaker adjourns house sine die; Assembly approves Rs 2.56 lakh cr Budget

Hyderabad: The State Assembly today approved the Budget 2022-23 financial year in the House during the budget session. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced that the Appropriation Bill proposed by the Leader of the House and supported by the members attended was passed.

Earlier, the Chief Minister gave details of the budget, plans, proposals and schemes for inclusive growth. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said the House held for seven days, 54.47 hours, taken up 22 starred queries answered, 216 queries unstarred were tabled, and replied to 88 supplementary queries.

Later, the Speaker announced the House adjourned sine die.