Sonia, Rahul to participate in Gandhi Sandesh Yatra

New Delhi, March 7 :The Indian National Congress on March 12 will kick-start a 27-day-long ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s historic Dandi March from Ahmedabad.

The march will culminate on April 6 at Dandi covering 386 km.

According to a statement released by the party, “The Gandhi Sandesh Yatra will give an opportunity of making our younger generation appreciative of the great legacy that we have inherited from the Father of the Nation. This legacy is constantly under threat from forces seeking to polarize our society.”

The Congress said the objective of this yatra is to recall and recapture the spirit of Dandi March to re-establish party’s resolve to protect and promote the values of the Constitution and “to emulate Gandhi’s thoughts especially those relating to truth, peace, non-violence and social harmony”.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress Chief Ministers will attend the 27-day long padyatra. Public meetings will also be organised on the last day. (IANS)

