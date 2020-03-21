Sonia demands relief package for poor, farmers amid corona crisis

New Delhi, March 21: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday expressed concern over the government’s response to coronavirus and demanded a relief package for the worst-hit segments, including the poor, farmers, small businesses as well as the middle class.

She also demanded considerable expansion of testing to include people under surveillance and symptomatic cases.

Her remarks came after Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi government over its preparations to combat the pandemic, saying “clapping” (as a symbol of expressing gratitude to healthcare and service sector employees) would not help as a huge economic package is needed to help the people.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on our fragile economy. Small, medium businessmen and daily wage workers are the worst affected. Clapping won’t help them. Today, a huge economic package is needed such as cash help, tax breaks and debt repayment. Take quick steps”.

Sonia Gandhi in her statement said, “After demonetisation and slowing down of the Indian economy, Covid-19 has come as a huge setback to millions of daily wage earners, the MGNREGA workers, ad hoc and temporary employees, labourers, farmers and those in the unorganized sectors. Even for regular employees, reports suggest massive lay-offs and retrenchment.

She said the government has to put in place broad-based social protection measures, including direct cash financial help to these sections,” she said.

She further said that all businesses, especially the Micro, Small & Medium businesses, were under a huge stress on account of COVID-19 and demanded a sector-wise relief package.

The Congress Interim President further said that extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. “A comprehensive sector-wise relief package needs to be announced forthwith by the government, including necessary tax breaks, interest subvention and deferment of liabilities. For the salaried class, Government and the RBI must consider a deferment of EMIs.”

She also asked the government to consider a “special relief package” for the agriculture sector also.

Slamming the government over its preparations to combat Covid-19, she said she disagreed with the government’s present testing plan and suggested that it be ramped up considerably to deal with the challenges presented by a country with 1.3 billion population.

“In a nation of 130 crore people, only 15,701 samples are reported to have been tested so far. Despite ample time, early warnings and lessons from other nations, we appear to have underutilized our public and private sector capacities. This must change,” she said.

She further demanded that information on location of each hospital and their emergency phone line numbers should be publicly shared to deal with alleged “uncertainty and lack of information” about the number of beds, isolation wings, ventillators, dedicated medical teams and medical supplies.

Sonia said the government should grant special financial incentives to medical staff engaged in combating the virus.

She lauded the role of the medical staff. “We are proud of our doctors, nurses and supporting staff. At the same time, I strongly feel that the grant of special financial incentives for them in these trying times is equally important. Currently, both these are lacking.”

Sonia also raised the issue of the non-availability of protective gear and its black marketing and said the government was duty-bound to deal with the artificial shortage and act against hoarders.

She also said that the prices of essential commodities such as vegetables, pulses and rice seem to be rising daily, which the government must check. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...