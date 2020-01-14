Social media better alternative to main media: KTR

Hyderabad, Jan.13 : TRS working president-cum-IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao today observed that the social media was better alternative to the main media. KTR slammed other political parties for carrying out misinformation campaign against the TRS government.

KTR asked the social media team to make better publicity during Sankranti festival and for municipal elections. He exhorted the social media personnel to hit back at the Opposition parties on false campaigning against the government. Stating that the TRS has 16 lakh activists, he asked the social media to ensure TRS win in the municipal polls. He also said Rangoli and kites festival should be given due priority.

The IT minister asked them to have Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s pictures on Kites flying in the sky. He interacted with a team of TRS social media at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday. KTR asked them to give a spontaneous and fitting reply to the Opposition parties, who are experts in false campaigning. “We have 11 lakh followers in Facebook account and 3.6 lakh in Twitter accounts. Through social media, we can directly interact with people and inform them on what they will do”, KTR said. He also appreciated the social media team for voluntarily working for the TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao since statehood movement. “The BJP candidate had failed to get even deposit in the Huzurnagar bypoll and making wrong comments on us”, he added. (NSS)

