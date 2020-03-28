Snake rescued from Sajjanar’s house

Hyderabad, March 28 (NSS): A five-feet long snake was rescued from Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC

Sajjanar’s residence on Saturday morning. The snake had sneaked into the house from the garden.

According to the information, spotting the snake and fearing that it might killed by others, Sajjanar immediately alerted his constable Venkatesh Naik, of Hussaini Aalam Police station, who is an expert in catching snakes. After Venkatesh caught the snake, he safely kept it in his bag, and promised that he would handed it over to Nehru zoological park. Sajjanar rewarded Venkatesh Naik for his good work he has been

doing in rescuing snakes and then giving them new life.

Sajjanar appealed to the people that one should not get scared when they see snakes and try to kill them. Instead they should alert the snake society or any person who would rescue it and hand it over to people who would preserve it. Every living creature has a right to life as it would not harm anybody. (NSS)

