SL’s Perera named for England Tests despite finger injury

Galle, March 9 : Kusal Perera was on Monday included in place of Lahiru Thirimanne in Sri Lanka Test squad for the England home series.

Perera has a finger injury and is doubtful for the first game of the two-match series. But still then, he was kept in the squad which sees Thirimanne being the only omission from the squad that won 1-0 in Zimbabwe in January.

Wanindu Hasaranga was named as the 16th member of the squad. But his left hamstring injury would not allow him to take part in the series with a a replacement expected to be picked before the first Test, a Sri Lanka cricket statement said.

England play two Tests, the first starting in Galle on March 19.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga (injured, replacement to be named before first Test) (IANS)

