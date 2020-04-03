Slaughter houses, meat & beef shops to remain closed on April 6

Hyderabad, April 3: All the cattle, sheep and goat slaughter houses of the GHMC and the retail meat and beef shops within the GHMC limits will remain closed on April 6 on account of “Mahaveer Jayanthi”.

The GHMC Commissioner has appealed to the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner and CPs of Cyberabad and Rachakonda to direct all the police officers concerned to extend cooperation to the GHMC staff in carrying out the order. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...