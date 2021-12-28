Skippi Ice Pops receives 10 mn INR funding from Shark Tank India

Led by Kabra Global Products Private Limited, Skippi Ice Pops launched with an aim to introduce a fun new product in the F&B (food and Beverage) category.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Skippi Ice Pops, India’s 1st Ice Popsicle brand, on Tuesday said it has received funding for a whopping 10 million INR for 15 percent equity in the 1st edition of Shark Tank India aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Monday.

Skippi Ice Pops created history becoming the 1st brand on Shark Tank India to receive an All Shark deal.

Skippi ice pops is here to bring back a part of our childhood while allowing parents to introduce one of the most loved treats to their children with a product that is 100 per cent natural and created with stringent hygiene standards, the company said in a release here.

On receiving funding from Shark Tank India, Skippi Ice pops Co-Founder Ravi Kabra said “We are delighted to receive funding from Shark Tank India, it is a testament to our idea of creating disruption in the F&B industry with innovation and research.

We plan to invest this amount to drive more innovation and introduce more refreshing flavors to the Indian market,” he said.

Currently available in six exciting flavors –Raspberry, Orange, Cola, Mango Twist, Bubblegum and Lemon at www.skippi.in, and across all major online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Qtrove and at several states with distributor chain.

Skippi ice pops is currently available in over 660 outlets in Hyderabad alone and 2200 outlets across India and continues to grow.

It is priced at INR 240 for a paper box of 12 pops with 6 flavors and INR 666 for a bag of 36 pops, the release added.