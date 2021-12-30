Six New National Highway Projects to be Ready By 2023 in State

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) works related to six projects of 274 km are already underway at a cost of Rs. 7,040 crore and most of them are expected to be ready next year itself.

Hyderabad: In a major boost to the road infrastructure in Telangana, six new National Highway projects are being carried out in different parts, which are being targeted to be completed by 2023.

Among these, four laneing of NH 161 from Kandi to Ramsanpalle is under progress, the project is expected to cost Rs. 1,000 crore. Nearly 40 per cent of the work has been completed and officials are confident that the October 2022 deadline will be met.

Close to 60 per cent of the work of four laneing of NH-265BB from Suryapet to Khammam has been completed. The cost of the project, involving 58 km is Rs. 1,566 crore. It could take another nine months for completion of the project.

As per NHAI data, agreement has been concluded between NHAI and concessionaire to take up four laneing of the highway between Kodad and Khammam at a cost of Rs. 1,039 crore. All these projects were taken up under Bharatmala Pariyojana of Central government.

Apart from this, there are other 10 projects lines up for award sanction for 2022-23. The total cost of the project is Rs. 22,982 crore. Land acquisition committee has given approval for these projects for a length of 865 km. Among these, there is a Greenfield project for 4/6 laneing of the road to the Telangana-Maharashtra border.

The upcoming projects would cover districts like Mancherial, Warangal, Khammam, Jagtial, Karimnagar, apart from Regional Ring Road on Sangareddy-Narsapur-Toopran-Choutuppal.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways sanctioned Rs. 900 crore for the expansion of NH-163 from Hyderabad outskirts to Vikarabad. Also, funds have been sanctioned for expansion of 46 km of NH 163 between Appa Junction-Manneguda. Underpasses will also come up on this route at crossroads for easing vehicular movement.