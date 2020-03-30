Six new Covid-19 cases surface in Telangana

Hyderabad, March 31 (IANS) The cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in Telangana stood at 61, with 6 new positive cases emerging on Monday.

The media bulletin issued by the state public health and family welfare department also stated that one person has died of COVID-19, taking the death toll in the state to 2.

The deceased has been identified as a 69-year-old male who had tested positive and was under treatment at the Gandhi Hospital here.

Of the 6 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, two persons, who belong to Karimnagar, are contacts of a corona positive person who had earlier accompanied a team of Indonesian preachers who were found to be positive.

The state has intensified the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Cleaning up activities in various localities of Hyderabad and major cities and towns of the state have been taken up on a large scale. To limit the need for people to venture out of their homes, the government has launched mobile vegetable marts.

Several public and private initiatives have sprung up across the state in a bid to help the underprivileged in their hour of need. Essential foodstuffs are being distributed to migrants belonging to far-flung states such as Jharkhand, among others.

Apart from imposition of a total lockdown, the state has beefed up surveillance, contact tracing and containment measures against the possible spread of the disease.

The health department said that containment process has been put in places where confirmed cases have been diagnosed. The department has appealed to the citizens to adhere to the lockdown regulations and remain indoors.

